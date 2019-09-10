At least one shot was fired following a fight at South Aiken High School

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken Department of Public Safety says at least one round was fired following a large fight near South Aiken High School.

Officers got the call around 3:30 p.m. about with reports of possible shots fired. Then they got a second call about a fight in the senior parking lot. They arrived on scene around 3:45 p.m.

Officials have since confirmed at least one round was fired in the incident and multiple people have been detained as a result.

Officers have two males matching the description of two of the suspects in custody. Officers did not find a weapon on the two males. Officers found them near the CVS on Whiskey Road. They say there are four possible suspects in the case.

At this time, it's not known if the people involved in the fight were students.

An investigation is ongoing with Aiken Department of Public Safety, South Aiken High School, and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

