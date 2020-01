Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County deputies say they are on the scene of a shooting on Holley Street in Wagener.

Deputies say there are no injuries. They say multiple shots were fired into a home and a car.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will keep you updated.

