AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to officials, shots were fired at the Circle K on Deans Bridge Road near Wheeless Road.

The RCSO says that two people in different vehicles were arguing and shots were fired. Deputies say that everyone left the scene before they could find any victims.

Later, a man did show up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, saying he was shot walking down another street. Investigators are working to find out if the shootings are related.