Shoppers filled the stores looking for their last minute gifts

Sunday, December 22, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's the last weekend before Christmas, which means it was the last time for shoppers to snag the perfect gift.

"I always wait late, I'm always a last minute Christmas shopper," said Shenice Coleman.

For shopper, Daisha Reynolds, the crowds were overwhelming. "On Black Friday, it's going to be packed so you got to come late," Reynolds said.

The Nation Retail Federation says nearly 60-percent of Americans say they wait until the week before Christmas to buy their last gift.

Store manager, Alexa Gosby, says the crowds today proved that. She expects that rush to last until at least 8:00 Sunday.

"We have a very small back room and it was stocked full," Gosby said.

"This year, we have used a lot of stock. We are almost down to barely anything."

Out on the roads, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas too, but instead of snow, it's rainy and windy.

AAA estimates 102 million cars are out on the road this weekend.

"When I got up and saw the rain it was kind of like drowning me a little bit," shopper Kalia Borders said.

"Having to get in and out of the car was definitely like, 'oh its too cold, I don't want to get in and out the car;," shopper Gabbi Riley said.

While the holiday hustle and bustle is always stressful to some shoppers, they say it's all worth it on Christmas day.

"Just a few little things i wanted to finish getting out of the way," shopper Claude Edouard said.

So brace yourselves for the cold and the rain and remember to stay patient while you're waiting in lines for gifts because Christmas is just around the corner.