UPDATE: Homicide victim identified in shooting on Wylie Drive

Sunday, July 21, 2019

UPDATE | 11:00 a.m.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner's Office has identified the homicide victim as 41-year-old Antonio Perry of Hephzibah.

Perry was shot on Wylie Drive and died at 5:40 a.m., the Coroner's Office says.

The body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person is dead after a shooting on Wylie Drive, Richmond County deputies say.

The Sheriff's Office says they responded to the area after receiving reports of shots fired and found a victim that suffered at least two gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where investigators say the victim died before 6:00 am.

The Sheriff's Office is not releasing the victim's name until the family is notified. They also say there is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.