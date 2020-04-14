Shooting claims life of 21-year-old Augusta man

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday it’s investigating the fatal shooting of an Augusta man.

Antonio Geter, 21, of the 1000 block of Country Place Drive, died late Monday at Eisenhower Army Medical Center, the office of Coroner Mark Bowen reported.

Geter was shot on the 2500 block of San Sebastian Court and transported to the Eisenhower emergency room by emergency medical crews, according to Bowen's office.

Geter was pronounced dead at 11:01 p.m.

Geter was shot at least one time, and his body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for an autopsy, authorities said.

