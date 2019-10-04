Shooting investigated in McDuffie County

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in McDuffie County early Friday.

According to a press release, the man was brought in to University Hospital McDuffie around 1:28 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the face.

Deputies with the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office determined the injury was a result of a domestic situation with his girlfriend at a home on Cherokee Street.

27-year-old Jaquella Hill is a person of interest in the shooting.

The GBI is assisting the sheriff's office throughout this investigation.

