(WRDW/WAGT) -- AUGUSTA, Ga.

At least one person is injured after a shooting in Augusta. Richmond County Deputies say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Waffle House on Wrightsboro Road.

At this time details are limited. Stay with News 12 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved