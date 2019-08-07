Sheriff's office investigating threats against McBean Elementary

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms they received a call from a concerned landlord about a mentally ill man Sunday night.

This issue appears to be connected to a cancelled open house at McBean Elementary School.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators say a video that man posted to the Internet. In that video, he describes being outside of an elementary school by a community center and fire station. That describes McBean.

The man then proceeds to make several frightening statements, one of which named Aug. 7, 2019 as a deadline for something to happen.

We do not know if that man is still in the hospital, but we are working to find out.

On Tuesday, the spokesperson for the school district told us they do not respond to rumors. They told parents the reason they cancelled open house on Monday was because of a building issue. We asked them to elaborate further, but they did not.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved