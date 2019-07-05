Sheriff's office: No, there wasn't a shooting during the fireworks display at Evans Towne Center Park

Friday, July 5, 2019

EVANS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office say despite rumors to the contrary, there was no shooting at Evans Towne Center Park on July 4.

The news comes from the sheriff's office Facebook page, where officials there say rumors at the Boom! at the Park event caused at least an investigation.

"We have investigated this and there was no shooting," the post said. "The rumors are unfounded."

Hundreds attended the event Thursday night. Several attendees in the comments of the Facebook post claimed the rumors caused a panic in the crowd during the fireworks display.

There have been no official reports of injuries.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved