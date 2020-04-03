Sheriffs get authority to enforce Georgia stay-at-home order

Friday, April 3, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Hours before his shelter-in-place order was to take effect, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp deputized sheriffs to enforce it.

Kemp’s office said Friday afternoon that he had issued Executive Order 04.03.20.01 to deputize sheriffs for enforcement of Executive Order 04.02.20.01 involving businesses, establishments, for-profit and nonprofit corporations, and organizations.

Kemp’s order, taking effect at 6 p.m., means the state wants you to limit your travel only for essential reasons. Essential purposes are deemed as:

• Obtaining necessary supplies and services for family or household members, such as food and supplies for household consumption and use, medical supplies or medication, supplies and equipment needed to work from home, and products needed to maintain safety, sanitation, and essential maintenance of the home or residence. Preference should be given to online ordering, home delivery, and curbside pick-up services wherever possible as opposed to in-store shopping.

• Engaging in activities essential for the health and safety of family or household members, such as seeking medical, behavioral health or emergency services.

• Engaging in outdoor exercise activities as long as a minimum distance of 6 feet is maintained during such activities between all people who are not occupants of the same household or residence.

• Engaging in performance of minimum basic operations for a business, nonprofit or other establishment not deemed part of critical infrastructure.

• Work involving critical infrastructure, including the chemical, commercial facilities, communications, critical manufacturing, dams, defense industrial base, emergency services, energy, financial services, food and agriculture, government facilities, and health care and public health sectors.

