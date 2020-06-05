Sheriffs and office candidates express concerns for change amidst protests

Friday, June 5, 2020

Protest in downtown Augusta. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's a difficult time for many people hoping and pleading for change, and in the midst of the hurt and protests. And candidates hoping to be the next sheriff in town are expressing their concerns.

Candidates like Randy Clewis, hoping to be Richmond County's next sheriff, say change must start where you live.

"Month one - we are going to have a monthly town hall meeting starting, so the community is going to get to see me personally as well as my command staff and other deputies. That way we can bridge that gap where we come together and be the solution to the problem," Clewis said.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree is running for re-election and while he isn't doing interviews right now, he says:

"This latest tragedy has reopened emotional wounds in our country as well as in our community."

He says it is his privilege and constitutional obligation to preserve the peace while also providing a platform for voices to be heard.

And candidates running for Aiken County sheriff are gearing up as well. Candidate Jarrod Goldman says he wants to make sure public safety isn't influenced by who you are or where you live.

"Sit down and look at our policies and procedures because that's our rule book," Goldman said. "That's our handbook, really, so we have to look at that and see what our policies and procedures are what changes need to be made​."

Over there, Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt is running for re-election. He was not available for an interview on short notice, but the sheriff's office says they are always trying to connect with their community any way they can.

"What happened in another state effects law enforcement across the country."

They say there is always room for improvement, and always room to better serve. And both the current sheriffs and potential candidates hope to bring that.

