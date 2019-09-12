Sheriff's Office: Man found dead at Trinity Manor Apartments had been stabbed

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

We're learning more about a body found at an apartment on Barton Chapel Road. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has released more information about a body found at Trinity Manor Apartments.

Deputies say the man they found on the scene is Kenneth Dowdy. They say he had been stabbed.

The deputy coroner pronounced Dowdy dead at 5:45 p.m. at the apartment complex.

News 12 is continuing to look further into this story.

