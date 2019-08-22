Sheriff stresses vandalism at Aiken church was not a hate crime

Thursday, August 22, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Aiken County church is out several thousand dollars following a vandalism case.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Calvary Baptist Church on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville.

When deputies arrived, they found busted windows, egged doors, and profane graffiti all over the church.

Sheriff Michael Hunt wanted to stress that he didn't believe the incident was a hate crime.

“There is nothing that suggests the vandalism of this church is a

hate crime. We want our community to know as well as the members of Calvary Baptist Church, that this senseless and cowardly act will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Hunt said.

If anyone has any information on this case or the identity of any suspects, we ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved