Sheriff Richard Roundtree will discuss altercation between deputies at Tuesday news conference

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 10:30 a.m. news conference is set Tuesday to discuss the incident between two Richmond County deputies.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree is expected to talk about the physical altercation that happened Friday night between Deputy Nicholas Nunes and Deputy Brandon Keathley.

A witness from the scene Friday night said she saw Nunes get hit over the head with a flashlight while performing CPR on the 17-year-old.

A source from inside the sheriff's office says Keathley is the one who struck him. Deputy Keathley is a Field Training Officer tasked with training new deputies. Our source says he wanted a trainee to take over CPR, but Deputy Nunes, who is a former US Marine, did not want that to happen.

Our source inside the sheriff's office says Deputy Nunes is listed as being out on workman's compensation. He says he saw Deputy Keathley listed as "suspended with pay."

