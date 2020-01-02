Sheriff: Man charged with carjacking less than 12 hours after prison release

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

ORANGEBURG, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- He couldn't make it one day out of prison.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said a man who literally just got out of prison a day before has been charged with carjacking.

Lamar Barnes, 29, is charged with carjacking by force with great bodily injury.

Barnes, according to the sheriff's office, stolen an Orangeburg County woman's car after she picked him up for a visit to her parents' house.

That's when the sheriff's office says Barnes became agitated and struck the woman before speeding away in her car.

A short time later, the car and an intoxicated Barnes were found near the town of North.

“Apparently the years he served for a previous charge didn’t teach him much,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But it looks like he’ll get another chance to attend class.”

