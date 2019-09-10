Sheriff: Hunt is on for man who threatened former co-worker

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a man who made threats.
The sheriff's office says Michael Lands, Jr. will be charged with making terroristic threats against a former co-worker back on Sept. 6th.
There is an active warrant out for Lands' arrest.
If you know where to find Lands, contact Sgt. James Tredore or any on-duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1035 or (706) 821-1080.
