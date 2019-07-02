Shepeard Blood Center in urgent need of blood donations

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Shepeard Blood Center says the summer months usually hit them hard in their reserves, and they're in need of blood.

The center is struggling to get donors, according to a press release.

Shepeard is in urgent need of all blood types, but especially O Positive, AB Negative, A Negative, B Negative, and B Positive blood donors.

If you are an O Negative blood donor, you are always needed as this blood type is the universal donor.

To find a mobile blood center near you, call (706) 737-4551.

