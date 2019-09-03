Shelters open for Hurricane Dorian evacuees across the CSRA

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- As Hurricane Dorian continues to make its way up the southeastern coastline, several shelters are being opened for evacuees from parts of Georgia and South Carolina.

Richmond County:

Trinity on the Hill - 1330 Monte Sano Ave., Augusta

Westside High School - 1002 Patriots Way, Augusta

Open for people who need medical attention and their families.

Columbia County:

Liberty Park - 1040 Newmantown Road, Grovetown

McDuffie County:

Sweetwater Recreation Park - 180 Sweetwater Road, Thomson

Ware County:

Ware County HS - 700 Victory Drive. Waycross, GA

Georgia Emergency Management has also listed the following shelters outside our area:

Bibb County:

South Bibb Recreation Center - 7035 Houston Rd, Macon, GA 31216

Laurens County:

Dublin High School - 1127 Hillcrest Pkwy., Dublin, GA 31021

East Laurens HS - 920 US Hwy 80 East. East Dublin, GA 31027

Coffee County:

Central Square Complex - 216 South Madison Ave., Douglas, GA 31533

As far as shelters for evacuated animals, the Equine Rescue and Equestrian Center in Aiken is opening its doors to horses, and Richmond County said they will have something set up for pets as well.

