Shaylin Foster's family donates more than 175 books to Augusta school

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two years to the day after they lost their daughter, Shaylin Foster's parents are honoring her legacy by donating books to the Intermediate Literacy and Math Center in Augusta.

"Shaylin loved reading and loved sharing her love of reading," said Chasity Foster, Shaylin's mother.

Shaylin passed away in a car accident in 2018, and her parents make it a point to do something special on her birthday and her angel anniversary.

"Shaylin was such a light," Chasity said. "Everybody that knew Shaylin knew her for her radiant smile."

Now, they're giving back in Shaylin's honor. The Intermediate Literacy and Math Center is for 3rd-5th graders who struggle with reading and math.

Dr. Kim Barker is an assistant professor at Augusta University, and she started a book drive for the school.

"They have to read a lot of things at school that they might or might not want to read," Dr. Barker said. "So it's wonderful when they have choices and they have books that they can call their own."

The Fosters stepped in and helped, and the donations flooded in.

"People from all over the country have been mailing books to our house," Chasity said.

They donated 176 books to the center Friday on a shelf dedicated to Shaylin. Chasity said there are many more to come.

"This is just the books that were mailed to our house," she said. "We've received a text to come pick up 100 books from someone's house. A family has donated 300 books."

Even though Shaylin isn't here anymore, her legacy lives on through the books on her shelf.

If you would like to donate books, you can do so at Grovetown Elementary and Grovetown Middle School.

