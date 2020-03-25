Shaw's Aiken plant remains open after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Shaw's plant in Aiken remains operational after a plant employee tested positive for COVID-19, a statement from the company said Wednesday morning.

According to the company, that employee received a positive test and has not worked since March 20.

Shaw officials then say all plants within the company have been "thoroughly cleaned and disinfected" on a consistent basis.

The Aiken facility, specifically, has been cleaned and disinfected 19 times since March 20.

"Associates who had close contact with the associate who tested positive for the virus have been identified and will self-quarantine," the statement said.

The company also says the plant remains open and operational following a risk assessment.

"Our associates’ physical and financial wellbeing remain our priority. Since the emergence of COVID-19 in China, we’ve taken a number of steps to limit our associates’ potential exposure in the workplace and allow them to make the best decisions for themselves and their families. We continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and make adjustments to our operations, policies, and procedures accordingly," a statement said.

