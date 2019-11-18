Student charged with sexual battery following assault on school bus

Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Columbia County student is behind bars after a sexual assault on a school bus.

According to a report with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a student claims she was sexually assaulted and held against her will while on her way home from tutoring.

A witness sitting next to the student says DeVonta Toudle picked the student up from her seat and laid her on her back on another seat. He then allegedly assaulted her until she had to get off the bus.

Toudle was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and sexual battery.

The Columbia County School District says Toudle was also disciplined according to guidelines in the district's Code of Student Conduct.

