Sexual assault, kidnapping suspect found hiding in bathroom, deputies say

Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man who the Aiken County Sheriff's Office says kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman multiple times was found hiding in a bathroom.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Clarkie Hall has been charged with kidnapping and first degree criminal sexual conduct.

The sheriff's office incident report says Hall picked up the victim after offering her a ride, but she got out of the car after he made a vulgar comment toward her.

However, the report says, Hall returned to the victim's home as she was getting ready for bed, pushed his way inside the home after she opened the door, and told her he couldn't stop thinking about her.

The report says the victim then tried to make Hall leave, but he grabbed her neck, threw her to the floor, and began choking her to the point where she could not scream or breathe.

At that point, according to the report, Hall made the victim perform a sex act on him before taking her to an unknown area and sexually assaulting her multiple times.

However, the victim was able to get away, the report says, after Hall drove them both to a convenience store on Augusta Road to get gas.

The report says the victim ran into the store and asked for help as Hall drove away.

Deputies were able to locate Hall at a residence on Railroad Street where deputies say his girlfriend told them he was hiding in the bathroom.

