Sewage overflow threatens CSRA rivers after flash flooding

Flooding on Friday caused sewage overflow in some CSRA waterways. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage are threatening the rivers in our area. The Augusta Utilities Department says the sewage overflowed from manholes after flash flooding on Friday, and our area saw about 2.5 inches of rain in some areas.

We spoke with the Savannah Riverkeeper, who says this was a rain event that the city's old pipes couldn't handle.

There are eight separate reports of major sewage overflow ranging from 30,000 gallons to 150,000 gallons. Five of the reports say a total of 625,000 gallons of sewage has impacted Phinizy Swamp. Two reports say a total of 60,000 gallons went into Raes Creek, and one report says 30,000 gallons flowed into Rock Creek.

The riverkeeper says you shouldn't go in the water under any circumstances

The riverkeeper tells us they'll be doing readings and tests over the next few days to find out how they can fix those problem areas.

