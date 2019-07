Thursday, July 18, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the viewing area.

According to the National Weather Service, that warning has been issued for Aiken, Richmond, Columbia, Lincoln, Edgefield, Saluda, and McCormick counties until 4:45 p.m.

A warning means a severe thunderstorm is likely to be in the area soon.

