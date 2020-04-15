Several tornadoes touched down in the CSRA during Monday's severe weather outbreak

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Several tornadoes touched down in parts of the CSRA on Monday morning as severe thunderstorms whipped through the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the survey team confirmed an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 120 miles per hour landed in Burke County. No one was injured with this tornado.

In Screven County, NWS officials believe an EF-1 tornado touched down there with maximum winds sustained at 105 miles per hour.

