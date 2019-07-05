Several people jump off of dock after fireworks explosion in Columbia County, search & rescue on the scene

Friday, July 5, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – According to dispatch, several people have jumped off a dock near Sankin Road into the water after fireworks got out of control.

Several people including children are reported as jumping into the water.

A 14-year-old boy was given CPR and taken to Doctors Hospital where he is in stable condition.

No one else is being reported as injured at this time. Search and rescue are on scene, EMS, and deputies.

We will have more on this story as it is still developing.

