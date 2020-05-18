Myrtle Beach shooting injures several people, leads to 4 arrests

Monday, May 18, 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- Four people are in custody and several are injured after a shooting in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police Department says it happened in the 1100 block of North Ocean Boulevard. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say there were several injuries in the incident. Police say those injuries are not life-threatening, and those people were treated at a hospital.

Vest says right before the incident happened, two officers on patrol in the area drove through the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Ocean Boulevard.

MBPD says because officers were nearby, they were on scene within 49 seconds of the incident and were able to detain three subjects within 12 minutes. A fourth person was detained shortly thereafter.

Police Chief Amy Prock released a statement, saying, “This act of reckless violence was committed with no regard for other visitors. This senseless behavior will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune also responded to the shooting, as well, saying “crime and violence will not be tolerated here.”

Bethune said in the statement that “our community deserves better, our residents deserve better and our businesses deserve better.”

