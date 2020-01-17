Advertisement

Several GA, SC cities top list of highest US STD rates

(WOWT)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2020 at 10:32 AM EST
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Look, we're writing this story almost with latex gloves. We realize it's not the most pressing story to write, but we know it's something you should at least be aware of.

Innerbody, an at-home testing group, recently poured over the CDC’s recent data on sexually-transmitted disease rates and found five Georgia cities and four South Carolina cities on the top 100 list of highest STD rates.

The group crunched the numbers and came up with the list "with the highest STD rates along with key trends."

-Augusta, GA comes in at No. 6 with 1,675 cases per 100,000 people.

-Columbus, GA is at No. 15 with 1,440 cases per 100,000 people.

-Columbia, SC comes up at No. 18 with 1,390 cases per 100,000 people.

-Macon, GA is next at No. 23 with 1,353 cases per 100,000 people.

-Savannah, GA comes in at No. 34 with 1,181 cases per 100,000 people.

-Atlanta, GA comes in at No. 43 with 1,105 cases per 100,000 people.

-Greenville, SC comes in at No. 67 with 920 cases per 100,000 people.

-Charleston, SC comes in at No. 76 at 882 cases per 100,000 people.

-Myrtle Beach, SC comes in at No. 92 with 814 cases per 100,000 people.

