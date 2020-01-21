Some Edgefield County schools taken off lockdown

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Several Edgefield County schools have been taken out of soft lockdown following an incident near the schools.

According to the Edgefield County School District, JET Middle School, Strom Thurmond High School, and the Strom Thurmond Career and Technology Center are no longer under a lockdown.

Meanwhile, private school Wardlaw Academy remains on lockdown, the school confirmed.

The school district says the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office is "investigating an incident that occurred near the Strom Thurmond and Jet Middle School campuses."

No students or staff are in danger.

