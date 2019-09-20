Seven people injured after a crash in Burke County, deputies say

Friday, September 20, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office says Liberty Street is back open after a crash injured seven people.

Multiple agencies, including BCSO, WPD, WFD and BC EMA were on the scene. They say say the crash happened at 5:50 p.m. near the Lakeview Restaurant. It initially closed 4 of the 5 lanes.

Deputies say there were two cars involved in the crash. They say all 7 injuries appear to be non-life threatening. They were transported to Burke Medical Center.