Seven new degrees at AU mean new, high-paying jobs for grads

Augusta University is offering seven new majors this year. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's the first week of classes for students at Augusta University, and this year, students have some new options of what to major in.

The university is offering seven new degrees. It's part of their plan to expand their student population in the next several years.

Since the university's consolidation in 2013, AU has expanded from 111 degree programs to 160. They've added 20 in the past two years alone. At least five more are in the works.

The new programs this year are:

Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity

Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Cyber Operations

Bachelor of Arts in Health, Society, and Policy

Bachelor of Science in Health Promotion

Master of Science in Biological and Computational Mathematics

Master of Science in Biomolecular Science

The university is also working on creating a Doctor of Psychology, a Master's in Computer Science, and undergraduate degrees in Film/Theater and Nonprofit Administration.

"We're getting great increases in enrollment, we can tell already, in our School of Computer and Cyber Sciences," said Provost Gretchen Caughman.

The new programs mean good things for the whole community. The hope is the students will stay in the area and contribute to the economy here.

"We want to put the oxygen mask on ourselves first," said Caughman. "We want to make sure that we're meeting the needs of our local community as well, and certainly having students that are here and graduate and feel very familiar with all the things is important."

The incentives aren't bad for the students, either.

"Even the entry-level cyber-security-trained individual is upwards of $80,000 into $100,000 would not be atypical," said Caughman.

