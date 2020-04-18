Eight local nursing homes in Georgia show cases of COVID-19

Saturday, April 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Community Health released updated numbers of nursing homes with COVID-19 in the state.

According to the list, there are seven nursing homes in our area with cases of the coronavirus.

The nursing home with the most cases is Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center on J Dewey Gray Circle in Augusta. According to DCH, there are 75 positive residents, 27 positive staff and 4 deaths. There are 83 total residents in this facility. There are only 8 residents who have not tested positive.

Kentwood Nursing Facility on West Wheeler Parkway in Augusta also faces an outbreak. DCH reports 15 positive residents, six positive staff and one death. There are 60 residents total in this facility.

In Thomson, five residents and two employees have tested positive at Thomson Health and Rehabilitation on Mt. Pleasant Rd. There are a total of 102 residents.

DCH also reports positive cases inside Syl-View Health Care Center on Pine Street in Sylvania. Three residents and one employee tested positive for COVID-19. There are 69 patients total.

In Columbia County, two employees have tested positive at Lake Crossing Health Center on Washington Road in Appling. No residents have tested positive. There are 92 total residents.

Two nursing homes run by Pruitthealth saw their first positive cases. Pruitthealth- Augusta Hills on Cumming Road in Augusta and Pruitthealth- Swainsboro on Highway 1 South in Swainsboro have one employee who tested positive. No residents at either facility have tested positive.

Lastly, Warrenton Health and Rehab on Atlanta Highway in Warrenton saw its first positive case. One employee has tested positive, but no residents have.

