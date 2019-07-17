Seven alleged members of 'Bloods' charged in 44-count indictment

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

EMANUEL COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Seven alleged members of a Bloods-affiliated "racketeering enterprise," investigators say, have all been indicted by the Emanuel County Grand Jury.

According to GBI, Tony Lenard Williams, Travis Lee Brown, Neshawn Brown, Talik Reaun Williams, Victor Jammal Hall, Richard Curry Anderson, and Walter Lee Figueroa all stand charged in this case.

Many of the charges in this case include murder, aggravated assault, drugs and firearms charges, as well as violations of the Street Gang Act and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

The five-year investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

The investigation is ongoing.

