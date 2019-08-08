Settlement reached in death of North Augusta High School senior

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A settlement has been reached in the tragic death of an 18-year-old senior from North Augusta High School.

Ashlynn Overton was killed in a rollover crash in July of 2017.

38-year-old Stephanie McCluggage of North Augusta was driving north on Highway 25 in the right-hand lane while Overton was also driving north on Highway 25 in the far left lane, according to the South Carolina collision incident report.

McCluggage then struck the curb with her right front tire and swerved left. She crossed into the middle lane and hit the front bumper of Overton's 2016 Nissan.

Overton struck the curb and rolled over, landing on the far left southbound lane. During the roll, Overton was ejected.

In a hearing on Aug. 6th, Nissan reached a settlement with Overton's estate following a lawsuit.

We're investigating further to find out more information.

