September 11th events in the CSRA

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Sept. 11, 2019, will signify 18 years since the terrorist attacks on the United States.

There are several commemorative events being held Wednesday in honor of those who serve and those who died that day.

Memorial Ruck March

Starts at 8:00 a.m. at Barton Field Reviewing Stands

The Cyber Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officers Academy will conduct the 2nd Annual Memorial Ruck March. The last leg of the event will end near the Signal Towers flag pole on Chamberlain Ave. A total of 190 miles will be rucked during this 48-hour event.

Ft. Gordon September 11 Remembrance Ceremony

Starts at 8:46 a.m.

Cannon teams will fire, sirens will sound simulating the first strike on the World Trade Center. There will be the playing of Taps after the siren stops. Ft. Gordon will observe 2 minutes of silence to honor the nearly 3,000 people who died in the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and plane crash in Pennsylvania. The Command Chaplain will offer prayer and the Garrison Commander will offer remarks.

Augusta Fire Department

Starts at 9:30 a.m. on the Augusta Common

Members of the Augusta Fire Department will be posting and lowering the colors to half-staff to honor the memory of the fallen. Mayor Hardie Davis and RCSO's Chief Pat Clayton will bring greetings.

9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony Columbia County

Starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Military Memorial behind the Evans Library

This year's keynote speaker is the Executive Director of the Georgia Cyber Center, Eric Toler. He served in the U.S. Army as a Military Intelligence Officer. During his military career, he lead and developed cyberspace operations capabilities in the Army and Department of Defense. He retired after 27 years of leadership and national security experience.

Patriot Day Flag Raising Ceremony

Starts at 8:15 a.m. in on 272 Main Street S. in Wagener

The Wagener-Salley JROTC Battalion will hold a Patriot Day Flag Raising Ceremony at the Wagener-Salley High School Flag Pole to remember those who died during the events of 9/11.

Harrison Heights Neurorestorative 9/11 Observance

Starts at 8:30 a.m. at 3648 Walton Way Ext.

The Brain Injury Group and staff will commemorate 9/11. Commissioner Sias will be the guest speaker. Light refreshments will be served.

