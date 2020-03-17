City of Aiken, local organizations working to assist the elderly amidst COVID-19

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC at 12

AIKEN (WRDW/WAGT) -- After the declaration of a local state of emergency in Aiken, city officials are putting their emergency operation plans in place.

With a high senior adult population, some local organizations are stepping in to meet the need.

Helping the elderly is what Senior Life Services does every day, but now, the need is even greater.

"If they need to get to the grocery store, we are there to pick them up and get them where they need to be," Aimee Hanna of Senior Life Services said.

Their dining halls are closed and deep cleaning is underway, but the organization is delivering meals to more than 400 senior adults - and preparing to serve even more.

"If we had a situation where people needed to be provided meals," Hanna said. "They could pay out of pocket as well, providing supplies were there."

The goal is to keep those vulnerable to COVID-19 out of the hospital. President Donald Trump is even expanding Medicare's telemedicine coverage to cover seeing the doctor over the phone.

Senior Life Services is offering help if anyone has questions.

Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh says we all can help.

"Keep social distance and limit the number of people you are around at one time," Bedenbaugh said.

Some people are listening, in fact, local businesses are quieter than usual. The city is following its emergency response plan.

"We train for this, but this is the first time in actuality that we are having to implement it," Bedenbaugh said. "But we are very confident that working with our citizenry we can all move forward."

Working together to protect yourself, but more importantly, protect those who need it the most.

Senior Life Services encourages anyone to call if they have questions: 803-648-5447

Officials are encouraging everyone to use telehealth services before going to visit a doctor in-person.

