Can you help? Evans nursing home starts project to help residents to combat loneliness through greeting cards

From the east to the west, and the north to the south -- every card is a treat for people living at Madison Heights Evans. (Source: Madison Heights Evans)

EVANS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's been months since residents at nursing homes have been able to get visitors. Loneliness has really been taken to a new level, and while some get calls and mail, others need a pick-me-up.

"Thinking of you in Colorado." "Greetings to you from Arizona! My family and I are thinking of you."

During the pandemic, residents can only go but so far. So every morning they walk up to the mailbox with staff and take a look at cards from around the country.

"Golly, it's nice!" Mary Ann Daniel, one resident, said. "You're not alone when you open it. You know somebody else is out there."

It's been tough without their weekly trips and visits from family and friends. It's been even tougher for family members on the outside.

Most residents at Madison Heights are suffering from memory loss and have a hard time remembering why they can't leave or see family.

"We wanted everyone to feel loved and appreciated, especially now when they're not seeing visitors as much,” Kelly Adriano, lifestyle director for Madison Heights Evans, said. “We wanted to make sure they're still feeling appreciated and cared for. So, we thought, let's ask people to send us mail!”

That's why the nurses started "The Card Project". They took to Facebook, asking people around the nation to deliver cards to the residents with the goal to get cards from all 50 states. They're marking their progress on a map with the cards they receive.

The rest is history. It’s a simple message of hope, bringing so much joy, and a reminder that we're separated, but not alone.

"We would love to get all 50 states, even if we can get beyond that and from some other countries that would be exciting,” Adriano said. “We just want to make sure the residents continue feeling the love, know that they're special and cared for. The more people that can get that message to the residents the better."

So far, they've seen cards from 18 different states. They still have more states to go, but that's where all of you come in!

Information about The Card Project:

Residents at nursing homes across the country haven't been able to see family and friends in person because of the coronavirus. It's especially difficult for residents with memory loss at Madison Heights Memory Care Community in Evans.

That's why staff came up with "THE CARD PROJECT". They're asking for people around the country to send pick-me-up cards with the hope to get cards from all 50 states.

States reached so far are Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Cards can be delivered to Madison Heights Evans at 2822 Knob Hill Farm Road, Evans, GA 30809.

