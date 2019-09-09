Send Jimmy Carter a birthday message for his 95th birthday!

Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Former President Jimmy Carter will turn 95 years old on October 1st, and you can send him a message!

To celebrate, The Carter Center is allowing people to send a message on their website.

Jimmy Carter is now the oldest living former president, which became official when President George H.W. Bush died. He's also the only U.S. president from Georgia.

Well wishes have already been flooding in from across the United States. CLICK HERE to send your message!

