Sen. Lindsey Graham worries Georgia’s reopening is ‘going too fast too soon’

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – One South Carolina senator is voicing his opinion on the state of Georgia reopening certain businesses starting on Friday.

Georgia’s timetable would allow gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to reopen as long as owners follow strict social distancing and hygiene requirements. Elective medical procedures will also resume. By Monday, movie theaters may resume selling tickets, and restaurants limited to takeout orders could return to limited dine-in service.

On Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted that while he respect’s Georgia’s rights to determine “its own fate,” he worries that what happens in Georgia will impact the state of South Carolina.

“I worry that our friends and neighbors in Georgia are going too fast too soon,” Graham tweeted.

Graham said that he supports South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s announcement on Monday with a small reopening of certain businesses.

McMaster said that retail businesses that were once closed could reopen at 5 p.m. Monday.

But the governor reminded those businesses that they must limit the number of customers allowed in their stores. The stores can operate at no more than 20% of occupancy or with only five customers 1,000 square feet of space, whichever is less. Social distancing guidelines also still apply. Customers must maintain six feet of separation while shopping and during checkout.

Retail operations allowed to open in South Carolina:

• Furniture stores

• Home furnishing stores

• Clothing stores

• Shoe and clothing accessory stores

• Jewelry stores

• Luggage and leather goods stores

• Department stores

• Florists

• Sporting goods stores

• Book stores

• Craft and music stores

