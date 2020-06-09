Sen. Lindsey Graham easily wins SC GOP nod in Senate race

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina senior Sen. Lindsey Graham easily won the GOP nomination for his Senate seat Tuesday night.

With only a handful of precincts reporting, the Associated Press quickly called the race for Graham just after 7:45 p.m.

Graham dispatched three primary challengers in Michael LaPierre, Joe Reynolds, and Duke Buckner.

Graham's renomination sets him up in a fight for his seat against Democratic operative Jaime Harrison in November in what's becoming a more closely-watched race than usual.

