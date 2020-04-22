Sen. Loeffler discusses $1 million donation to COVID-19 efforts, Ga. economy

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) weighs in on the big issues of the day as it relates to the novel coronavirus crisis. The President just appointed her to a newly-assembled bipartisan task force to re-open the US economy. Meantime, she and her husband just donated one million dollars to support Albany's COVID-19 battle.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) talks about the coronavirus crisis during a Skype interview with DC Correspondent Alana Austin. (Source: GrayDC)

The Senator also talks about her recent visit to communities hit hard by recent storms, and her letter to the Trump administration urging caution in negotiating with China in the next round of trade deals.

Listen to the interview above to hear more on these issues.

