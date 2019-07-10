Sen. David Perdue discusses federal budget concerns, trade & Mueller hearing

Right now, lawmakers on Capitol Hill and the White House are in discussions for how to fund the federal government past Sept. 30. Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is speaking out against one circulated proposal to approve a one-year stopgap funding bill.

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) discusses federal budget concerns, trade and tariffs and the upcoming hearing with former special counsel Bob Mueller. (Source: GrayDC)

“This is an insidious thing. It’s a manifestation of Washington’s inability to budget and fund the federal government,” said Perdue.

Perdue, an ally of the President, says as a member of the Budget and Armed Services committees that the possibility of another “continuing resolution” at the federal level would weaken the U.S. military and uniquely harm Georgia’s important military installations and families.

As the tariffs and trade wars between the U.S. and China loom large and concern farmers and other businesses, Perdue credits Trump for getting tough on the foreign adversary and for fighting for better terms for workers and more protection of American intellectual property.

“I’m so proud of our farmers in Georgia. Number one, ag is half of our economy in Georgia, and these farmers are being hurt by the tariffs, but you know what, they’re supporting the President’s agenda of trying to create a level playing field, because they know they’re going to have – if we get equal access – they’ll have an opportunity to grow their own exports abroad.”

Before the month-long August recess, the U.S. House Democratic-controlled Judiciary and Intelligence committees will hold a joint hearing with former special counsel Robert Mueller about his two-year-long investigation into 2016 alleged Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign.

While Mueller released a 448-page report in April, many Democratic lawmakers continue to raise questions about whether Congress should further investigate whether Trump obstructed justice.

Largely, Republicans argue the case is closed and that Mueller’s report and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr cleared the President of any wrongdoing.

“It’s time to move on. I’m disgusted, frankly, this is what’s wrong with Washington. The people in the House, who are in the Democratic leadership, they’re decided that instead of legislating, they want to investigate. and so this is a problem because the people of America are so frustrated with that,” said Perdue.

