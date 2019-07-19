Sen. Bernie Sanders making stops in Aiken and Denmark this weekend

Friday, July 19, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Aiken and Denmark as a part of his 2020 campaign.

He will be holding a Gospel Bock Party in Aiken and a Basketball Block Party in Denmark on Saturday, June 20.

The Basketball Block Party will be at the Denmark Technical College Gym. The event starts at 2 P.M.

The Aiken Gospel Block Party in Aiken starts at 6 P.M. at the Lloyd Kennedy Charter School at 130 Avery Lane.

Both events are free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Food and drink will be served. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

