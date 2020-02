Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is heading to the CSRA as time ticks away until Saturday's Democratic primary.

Sanders is expected to hold an event at his field office in Aiken on Friday at 1 p.m.

From there, the senator will head to a Get Out the Vote rally at 3:30 p.m. in Columbia.

This will be the senator's first visit to the area.

