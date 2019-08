Saturday, August 3, 2019

UPDATE: 11:40 p.m.

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials have removed the semi-truck stuck on the tracks in Grovetown. Deputies say traffic is back to normal and there were no injuries.

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Grovetown Department of Public Safety says a semi truck stuck on the railroad tracks on Katherine Street.

We are working to get more details, but officials say to seek an alternate route until the truck is removed.