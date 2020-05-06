See this drive-thru safari with real animals for Mother's Day

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

SALLEY, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Want to get out of the house and still maintain safe social distancing? Eudora Farms is opening a drive-thru safari just in time for Mother's Day with REAL animals!

On Friday, May 8, Eudora Farms will have a wildlife safari park on their 125-acre farm in Salley, SC. Guests can ride in their own cars, for comfort and safety, through the natural habitats, observing animals from around the world.

Experience close encounters with zebras, antelopes, camels, and their majestic giraffe! Guests can also get hand-on and feed birds in the Parakeet Adventure with over 200 parakeets!

Experience the safari for just $20 per care during this promotion. Guests can also enjoy access to large free parking and picnic areas.

Operation hours: Friday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Monday through Thursday by appointment only

Location: 219 Salem Lane, Salley, SC, 29137

"We are excited to give families an affordable way to have some fun and learn about these amazing animals," Mark Nisbet, owner, said, in the release. "We know that education is the key to conservation, so we are building even more educational exhibits in the future that will help people connect with these animals and have an adventure they will never forget."

LINK FOR MOBILE USERS: Eudora Farms Flyer

