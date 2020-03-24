See how Burke County schools are keeping kids fed during coronavirus crisis

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Since March 18, Burke County Public Schools have been delivering meals to students using school buses on the regular bus routes.

Anyone 18 and younger is being served a lunch.

This is one of the acts of kindness during the coronavirus pandemic that are being highlighted by Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

If your group or organization is doing something for others or you happen to catch random acts of kindness, you can send it to Williams’ office via private message or email so the agency can point out the good work.

Details regarding meal delivery stops and/or pickup can also be found on the district website, www.burkeschools.org and through official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

