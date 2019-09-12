Security ramping up at South Aiken High after shot fired during 'disturbance'

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- There's been extra security at South Aiken High School after a shot was fired in the school parking lot.

Aiken Department of Public Safety arrested three suspects -- including a juvenile -- and are still looking for a fourth.

Officers said on Thursday they’ll always give more law enforcement presence if requested. They also reiterated that police and school officials communicate on a daily basis.

Aiken Public Safety believes 18-year-old Jalen Jones was the target Tuesday when a shot rang out in the senior parking lot around 3:30 p.m. No one was hurt in the incident.

“As that student was leaving campus, they approached him and that's when the disturbance started and the assaults took place,” Aiken Department of Public Safety spokesperson Jake Mahoney said.

Jones, his brother, and a 17-year-old are facing charges.

“The school resource officer was working that day. He immediately responded to the scene. He was our first officer with eyes on the group,” Mahoney said. “We had over 15 officers who were able to respond to that scene.”

Aiken Public Safety had officers walking through the school and more patrols outside of it to keep things like this from happening again.

“We've increased patrols at all of our schools during the day both before and after dismissal,” Mahoney said.

They'll also be patrolling after-school events.

“Inside the venues, inside the gyms, parking lots, in and around the football fields. Wherever people gather is where we're going to be,” Mahoney said.

And Aiken Public Safety reminded people that "safety" is their No. 1 priority.

“There's no question about our commitment and there's no question about the school's commitment to keeping the children safe. We're going to do everything we can to make sure our schools are safe places for our children, faculty, and staff,” Mahoney said.

