Second suspect involved in deadly shooting in Augusta arrested

Monday, August 19, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to officials, a second suspect has been arrested after a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on August 4.

29-year-old Mario McKie was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime after a shooting killed a man.

The shooting killed 42-year-old Marlow Jones and Mckie was the second man injured in the shooting. 33-year-old Andre Madison was previously arrested for his involvement in the crime and is currently in custody.

McKie was treated for his injuries after the incident and was recently released from the hosiptal.